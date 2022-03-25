TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been taken to the hospital after, authorities said, an apparent altercation in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy in Tamarac ended in a shooting.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene of the incident along the 3900 block of West Commercial Boulevard, at around 4:20 p.m., Friday.

Tamarac Fire Rescue confirmed that they transported a man in his 30s to Broward Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officials said the injury is not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured paramedics taking the man into the hospital.

It’s unclear whether the patient was the victim or the suspect in the incident.

The store remains on lockdown as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies continue to investigate, and people are not being allowed in or out of the CVS.

