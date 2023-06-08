TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have made an arrest after a stabbing in a Tamarac neighborhood that sent a man and a woman to the hospital.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night said they have taken 23-year-old Taurus Sanders into custody in connection to what they described as a domestic incident.

BSO deputies responded to a call near the 5900 block of Northwest 57th Court, at around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday.

When authorities arrived, they discovered the victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.

They were both transported by Tamarac Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Witnesses remained on the scene and spoke to detectives.

BSO’s Crime Scene and Special Victim’s Unit detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

