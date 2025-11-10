CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane crashed into a body of water behind a home in Coral Springs, and it’s unclear whether or not anyone survived, authorities said.

Coral Springs Police and Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue said crews responded to an aircraft emergency along the 5500 block of Northwest 57th Terrace, off Wiles Road, at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday.

Multiple fire rescue and technical rescue units were dispatched to the scene. Investigators said divers went in the water but did not find victims or survivors.

Investigators said the aircraft clipped several trees and struck a fence bordering the backyard of a home before parts of thre aircraft went into a lake behind the house.

7News cameras catured a plane tire in the backyard, as well as bubbles in the water.

Authorities said it is unknown how many people were on board or what led to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating this crash.

