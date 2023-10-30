HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Calls of a person found floating in a lake prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the reported near drowning at 211 SW 9th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where firefighters removed the victim from the lake and were giving her CPR.

The woman was transported to Aventura Medical Center for treatment.

