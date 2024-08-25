South Florida first responders came together this weekend to honor a hero.

Members of Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue on Saturday hosted a golf tournament nearly a year after the death of one of their own.

There was a moment of silence and a flyover with two of the department’s helicopters marking the moment a crash took BSFR Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson‘s life.

Jackson died when the chopper he was in crashed into an apartment complex in Pompano Beach.

With the tournament, BSFR officials said, they hope to raise enough funds for a statue in Jackson’s memory.

“Everything about him said professionalism, serve, dedication. His smile lit up a room, as dark as it is, but when he smiled, you knew he was there,” said Samantha Whitehorn, EMS Chief for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson was one of two people killed in the 2023 crash. Lurean Wheaton, a 65-year-old woman who was in her apartment, also lost her life.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.