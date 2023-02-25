FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak in Fort Lauderdale required some backup assistance to be repaired.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said they were notified of an active gas leak along the 500 block of Orton Avenue, just before 10 a.m., Saturday.

Crews said a line had been struck and was submerged underwater.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s hazmat team assisted FLFR crews in capping the leak.

Crews also received assistance from TECO gas company.

The leak was secured just over an hour after officials were first notified.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.