Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) units responded to a fire at a recycling plant situated at 1401 S Powerline Rd in Deerfield Beach.

The incident involved a fire in a trash pile outside the structure where trash is sorted, officials said.

The action of BSFR personnel ensured that the situation was contained and there were no reported injuries or transports.

As the situation was brought under control, authorities will assess the impact on the recycling plant’s operations.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.