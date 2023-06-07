LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire that broke out in an assisted living facility in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to officials, the blaze started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at 3485 N.W. 30th St.

Firefighters entered the building where they found smoke expelling from the third floor in one of the rooms.

Officials believed the flames spread from an unattended candle in the living space.

The automatic sprinklers in the building suppressed the fire and kept it from spreading further.

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the scene to control the blaze and help people evacuate nearly 30 residents from inside the living facility.

Most of the residents lived on the second, third and fourth floors of the housing structure and were evacuated due to the smoke conditions and water disturbance caused by the sprinkler system.

Around midnight, two residents needed to be transported for complaints related to the fire but their conditions were stable.

Everyone involved was expected to be OK.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.