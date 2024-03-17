DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida firefighters came to the rescue of a pelican in peril.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were on patrol in Dania Beach when they came across the bird, Saturday morning.

The pelican couldn’t stay afloat because it was caught in fishing line.

Firefighters gently removed the line before placing the pelican in a cage.

The feathered patient was taken to the South Florida Wildlife Care Center in Fort Lauderdale to be checked out.

