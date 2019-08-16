BSFR crews pull 8 ducklings from Weston storm drain

Firefighters in Weston came to the aid of eight ducklings that fell into a storm drain.

Officials said the birds fell through the grate, Friday afternoon.

An area resident heard the birds chirping and spotted them in the drain.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews then swooped to the rescue and scooped the ducklings.

All eight ducklings were reunited with their mother, who was waiting for them nearby.

