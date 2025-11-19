LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue conducted their annual safety test to demonstrate how to safely cook a turkey in a propane turkey fryer and also showed how improper use could cause a potential fire.

The test was conducted at the BSFR Station at Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday.

7News cameras captured firefighters in protective gear displaying an improper way to cook a turkey by dropping it in oil and causing a fire.

The test was done to show how to properly use a propane fryer as the Thanksgiving holiday nears.

