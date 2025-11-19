LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue conducted their annual safety test to demonstrate how to safely cook a turkey in a propane turkey fryer and also showed how improper use could cause a potential fire.

The test was conducted at the BSFR Station at Lauderdale Lakes on Wednesday.

7News cameras captured firefighters in protective gear displaying an improper way to cook a turkey by dropping it in oil and causing a fire.

The test was done to show how to properly use a propane fryer as the Thanksgiving holiday nears.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox