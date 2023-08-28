POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders from across Broward County on Interstate 95, along an overpass, offered a somber salute to the pilot killed in a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter crash in Pompano Beach.

BSFR Air Rescue Unit Captain Terryson Jackson was described as a man who dedicated 19 years to his community, even in his final moments doing what he did on the job — helping people.

“We are saddened to announce the line of duty death of Captain Terryson Jackson… All units stand by for a moment of silence,” said an officer over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Jackson’s body was transported after a deadly helicopter crash Monday morning, where he and a civilian were killed.



“Terryson was a rock star. He was one of the best of us, one of the brightest,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Tony described the immeasurable loss of a true professional, a colleague and friend.

“He bled this profession inside and out, all day long. There are almost 6,000 in this agency, I’m not going to meet everybody, and I haven’t. But that man I knew. I knew very well,” Tony continued.

In 2020, BSFR introduced the wider community to Jackson.

“I am Black history. As a BSO flight medic captain on BSO Air Rescue, my current position is to provide the highest level of pre-hospital care,” said Jackson in a video.

He shared how both parents were nurses and he knew he would pursue a similar path.

Just three and a half weeks after his 50th birthday, Jackson’s words are a heartbreakingly poignant reminder of his commitment in life — one he held until his final, tragic flight.

“If someone is in the back of my unit, they’re having possibly one of the worst days of their life,” said Jackson. “And it just helps me sleep better at night knowing that, during that time, I can be there for them. Sometimes all they need is for me to hold their hands and let them know that their in good hands and everything is going to be OK.”

Officials with BSFR told 7News they believe that Jackson may have been the first person in their department to be killed while doing his job in a line of duty.

