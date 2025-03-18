FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were checked out by officials following a hazmat situation.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to the airport at Terminal 2 on Monday night.

Five TSA employees were exposed to an unknown substance and reported feeling lightheaded, according to BSFR.

Officials said the situation occurred in the bag check area.

Nobody was transported to the hospital.

