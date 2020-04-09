Brush fire that sparked near Weston neighborhood 90% contained

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A brush fire that sparked near a residential neighborhood in Weston and has burned dozens of acres is about 90% contained, officials said.

Units from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service and multiple agencies have responded to the scene of the blaze east of U.S. 27, near mile markers 32 and 33, as well as the Savanna subsection, Thursday afternoon.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a large brush fire in the area of @CityofWeston between US27 and the Savana sub-division. Approx 25 acres consumed but NOT threatening any homes at this time. No evacs but residents are strongly cautioned to stay indoors due to smoke conditions pic.twitter.com/HTH5zlWQqu — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 9, 2020

Officials said the fire did not threaten any nearby structures but urge residents to stay indoors due to the smoke and debris.

