WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are battling a brush fire that sparked near Alligator Alley in West Broward.

7SkyForce HD captured flames and heavy smoke near the junction of Interstate 75 and U.S. 27, just after 4 p.m., Friday.

A lightning strike is believed to have sparked the blaze about a half mile south of Alligator Alley, just west of the toll plaza, in an area that’s not accessible by ground.

The fire broke out at around 3:30 p.m. as two storms, one on either side of I-75, moved through the area.

It doesn’t appear that any structures nor roadways are currently threatened.

