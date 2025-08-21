WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire continues to burn in the Everglades in western Broward County.

What started as two separate fires quickly combined into one.

State officials said the first blaze sparked Monday night along Alligator Alley near Mile Marker 39. The second fire is believed to have started on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Mile Marker 39 fire that started the evening of [Aug.] 18th, that is now combined with the Sawgrass fire which started last night,” said Michelle Danielson, Senior Forester at Florida Forest Service.

By Wednesday afternoon more than 19,000 acres burned between two fires, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Florida Forest Service officials said they are working around the clock to contain the blaze, but the conditions are making it harder.

“It has a lot of area to spread, and it is sawgrass, so those are finer fuels, and they’re going to catch easier,” said Danielson.

Westerly winds pushed all the smoke east into metro areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, creating a blanket of smoke for much of South Florida accompanied by ashes falling from the sky.

Thick ominous clouds stretched across the skyline from Pembroke Pines, to Sunny Isles to North Beach and Miami— at one point the Hard Rock Hotel was hard to see with the Hard Rock Stadium nearly disappearing behind the heavy plumes of smoke.

Some Floridians work mask to protect themselves but for the majority of people, the hustle and bustle didn’t stop as 7Skyforce captured aerial footage of cars driving through the haze on Interstate 75 and the Palmetto Expressway.

Meanwhile, those suffering from respiratory illness were urged to limit their outdoor exposure.

“We are asking anyone with respiratory issues, asthma, [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] or children, even pregnant females, that they remain indoors if they can if there is smoke or haze where they live because this can cause a respiratory issue for them,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Both of those fires are still burning out of control, however with the winds blowing south Thursday morning it’s like that metro areas will be spared from the haze.

Nonetheless, an air quality alert is in effect for Broward County until 9a.m. Thursday.

