WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Alpha Sierra fire near the Everglades in West Broward has scorched nearly 330 acres and is 16% contained, Florida Forest Service officials said.

Aerial video of the fire showed it burning several acres near the 34th mile marker off the southbound side of I-75.

Investigators now seek to learn what sparked the blaze, and no injuries have been reported.

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