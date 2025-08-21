WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire continues to burn in the Everglades in western Broward County.

Officials said what started as two separate fires quickly combined into one.

State officials said the first blaze sparked Monday night along Alligator Alley near Mile Marker 39 while the second fire is believed to have started on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Mile Marker 39 fire that started the evening of [Aug.] 18th, that is now combined with the Sawgrass fire which started last night,” said Michelle Danielson, Senior Forester at Florida Forest Service.

By Thursday afternoon more than 42,000 acres have been burned by the fire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The fire is 10% contained.

It was a spectacle for drivers along Alligator Alley with many passerby stopping for a closer look.

Gonzalo, who works nearby, said he’s watched as the brush fire increased in size.

“I see how close it’s gotten so I came over here to take a look,” he said. “Within hours it was probably double the size.”

The dense smoke was visible for miles but it didn’t pose a threat to any nearby structures or roadways.

“We’re all thinking is it going to jump? Is it going to end up where we are? But I don’t think it will,” said Gonzalo. “You can see the winds shifting and then the smoke goes one way and then it goes the other way and every time it goes the fire just gets bigger and bigger.”

Florida Forest Service officials said they are working around the clock to contain the blaze and while dry conditions make it harder, they remain hopeful that forecasted storms will help fizzle out the flames and benefit the playing field for firefighters.

“It’s going to be a process over the next few days, weeks, monitoring,” said Danielson.

With the winds shifting out of the west-southwest it’s being predicted that much of South Florida will be spared from the haze as the smoke will now be confined to central and northern portions of Broward and southern Palm Beach.

On Wednesday, westerly winds pushed all the smoke east into metro areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, creating a blanket of smoke for much of South Florida accompanied by ashes falling from the sky.

Thick ominous clouds stretched across the skyline from Pembroke Pines, to Sunny Isles to North Beach and Miami— at one point the Hard Rock Hotel was hard to see with the Hard Rock Stadium nearly disappearing behind the heavy plumes of smoke.

Some Floridians wore mask to protect themselves but for the majority of people, the hustle and bustle didn’t stop as 7Skyforce captured aerial footage of cars driving through the haze on Interstate 75 and the Palmetto Expressway.

Meanwhile, those suffering from respiratory illness were urged to limit their outdoor exposure.

“We are asking anyone with respiratory issues, asthma, [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] or children, even pregnant females, that they remain indoors if they can if there is smoke or haze where they live because this can cause a respiratory issue for them,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

While an air quality alert expired in Broward County early Thursday morning, officials said the air quality is still unhealthy for those with respiratory illnesses and they should stay indoors and if going outside, wear a mask.

