WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working on getting the upper hand on a brush fire that ignited in West Broward near Tamarac and just north of Weston.

Florida Forest Service responded to a blaze that erupted near Mile Marker 40, about 10 miles north of Interstate 75 and west of U.S. 27, sometime on Thursday.

A 7News viewer shared video shortly after the fire broke out.

Friday morning, bright orange flames lined the horizon. By the afternoon hours, the orange glow was accompanied by thick black smoke.

The sight stopped drivers in their tracks.

“It looks like it’s kind of getting darker, like a black, or maybe it’s hitting more wood,” said Michelle Flowers. “It’s amazing.”

“We’re here to take photos in the Everglades and we see the fire over there and we’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ And since the park is closed, we wanted to get a further look so we just went to stop by and see,” said Samuel Pombo.

Many of those drivers who stopped to take a look were shocked by the ferocity of the fire.

“While we were driving closer towards it, it looked like it was much further away and, as we got closer, we were able to see all the flames and everything,” said Sophia D’Amelio.

“I’ve never seen fire in that scale before, like in real life, so it’s just crazy. It looks almost fake but I just know it’s real,” said Pombo.

FFS officials have dubbed it the “Mile Marker 40 Fire.” They said it’s unclear when it sparked, but it has burned around 6,750 acres and is sitting at 90% contained as of Saturday afternoon.

There are currently no road closures or impacts to drivers as a result of the blaze, but it is impacting the air quality.

Even though the fire is not threatening any structures, it has some voicing concerns.

“The safety of the animals and the people. [Crews] have to fight it, because it’s so hot down here,” said Flowers.

The smoke appear to be blowing eastward into more residential areas.

Officials advise area residents, especially those with respiratory issues, to remain indoors and for drivers along U.S. 27 to set their air conditioning to recirculate.

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