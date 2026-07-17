WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working on getting the upper hand on a brush fire that ignited in West Broward near Tamarac and just north of Weston.

Florida Forest Service responded to a blaze that erupted on Thursday near Mile Marker 40, about 10 miles north of Interstate 75 and west of U.S. 27, sometime on Thursday.

A 7News viewer shared video shortly after the fire broke out.

Friday morning, bright orange flames lined rhe horizon. By noon, the flames were accompanied by thick black smoke.

The sight stopped drivers in their tracks.

“It looks like it’s getting darker,” said a driver. “It’s amazing.”

FFS officials have dubbed it the “Mile Marker 40 Fire.” They said it’s unclear when it sparked, but it has burned 4,400 acres and is sitting at 20% contained as of late Friday morning.

There are currently no road closures or impacts to drivers as a result of the blaze, but it is impacting the air quality.

Officials advise area residents, especially those with respiratory issues, to remain indoors and set their air conditioning to recirculate.

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