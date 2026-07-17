WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are working on getting the upper hand on a brush fire that has ignited in West Broward.

Florida Forest Service responded to a blaze that erupted about 10 miles north of Interstate 75 and west of US-27.

It’s unclear when the fire sparked, but as of late Thursday night, it has burned 3,600 acres and is 0% contained, according to FFS.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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