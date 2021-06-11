WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are battling a brush fire that sparked near Alligator Alley in West Broward.

7SkyForce HD captured flames and heavy smoke near the junction of Interstate 75 and U.S. 27, just after 4 p.m., Friday.

A lightning strike is believed to have sparked the blaze south of Alligator Alley, just west of the toll plaza, in an area that’s not accessible by ground, at around 3:30 p.m.

#TollFire 5 miles west of Hwy 27 and 5 miles north of I-75 near the toll booth. Currently 25 acres @FLForestService — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) June 11, 2021

In a tweet posted by the Florida Forest Service, officials said the fire was located five miles north of I-75 and five miles west of U.S. 27.

The fire broke out as two storms, one on either side of I-75, moved through the area.

#TollFire currently 30 Acres moving to the north @FLForestService — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) June 11, 2021

As of 6 p.m., the fire had burned 30 acres.

No structures or roadways are being threatened.

