SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Roughly five acres have been burned after a brush fire erupted in Sunrise.

7Skyforce hovered over a stand of pine trees covered in smoke in the area of 4815 Northwest 115th Way near the Sawgrass Expressway and Sunrise Athletic Complex.

Reports indicate the wind is pushing smoke from the east to the west.

Fire crew units were seen in ATV vehicles battling a small fire, estimated to be 5 acres.

No structures are being threatened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.