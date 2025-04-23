WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire has ignited near the edge of a canal off U.S. 27 in Broward County.

7Skyforce hovered above the blaze in the area of U.S. 27 and Southwest 26th Street in West Broward, late Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Forest Service officials said at least 200 acres have burned in the fire, which, they said, is 50% contained so far.

Fire crews were seen battling the flames using one of their extended ladders to reach the flames. They are getting water from the canal.

It appears the fire is moving quickly from the east to the west. Some flames have already broken out on the other side of the canal.

Officials have dispatched several bombardiers to shoot water from the ground on the flames to avoid it from spreading.

The area around the flames is just parts of the Florida Everglades.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units have the roadway near the fire blocked. They’re asking drivers to make a U-turn and go northbound to Interstate 595.

The southbound lane of U.S. 27 is closed, so drivers are urged to take I-595 and work their way eastbound.

No homes are in danger.

