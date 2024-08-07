SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing false tax returns with the IRS to fraudulently obtain tax refunds, using nearly $500,000 of the funds for personal expenses including plastic surgery and home renovations, the United States Department of Justice said.

According to a press release by the Department of Justice, Yolanda Samantha Dewar, a surgical technologist, admitted in court to creating a trust and filing four false tax returns between 2018 and 2020, seeking almost $2 million in refunds.

Despite being warned by the IRS that her claims were frivolous, Dewar reportedly continued her scheme, resulting in the IRS issuing nearly $500,000 to her trust.

According to court documents, Dewar used the illicit refunds to purchase a car for a family member, undergo plastic surgery and renovate her home.

Dewar is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 24 and faces up to three years in prison, supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

A federal district court judge will determine the final sentence.

