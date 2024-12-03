MIAMI (WSVN) - A Broward County woman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for her role in orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of approximately $190.7 million.

Johanna Michely Garcia, 41, the former CEO of Pompano Beach-based MJ Capital Funding, LLC, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in July.

From October 2020 to August 2021, Garcia and her co-conspirators, including Pavel Ramon Ruiz Hernandez, falsely promised high returns from merchant cash advances (MCAs), instead using funds from new investors to pay off earlier ones, according to prosecutors. This fraudulent scheme led to nearly $90 million in investor losses.

Following the shutdown of MJ Capital Funding by the FBI and SEC in 2021, Garcia continued her fraudulent activities, launching a new Ponzi scheme under different business names, prosecutors said.

Ruiz Hernandez, who pleaded guilty in 2023, was sentenced to over nine years in prison in September 2023.

