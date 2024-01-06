MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman gave birth to a boy on her birthday, eight years after her daughter was born on the same day.

It won’t be hard for Marianna de la Cruz and her family to save the date, since she, her newborn son and her 8-year-old daughter share the same birthday: Jan. 4.

De la Cruz spoke with 7News on Friday from her room at HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate.

“Everyone was just, like, excited,” she said as she cradled Eden, her newborn son. “The second birthday at the same hospital.”

Cameras showed three big helium balloons near de la Cruz’s. Two read “Happy Birthday” and one reads, “Welcome New Baby.”

A happy birthday, indeed, for the mother and Eden, all 6 pounds, 15 ounces of this little bundle of joy.

De la Cruz said Eden arrived about two weeks early. Her original due date was Jan. 16.

“I had a regular doctor’s visit, and I did express some concerns about his movement,” she said, “so the doctor said, ‘I’ll send you to the hospital just to get evaluated.'”

When de la Cruz arrived at HCA Florida Northwest on Wednesday, she was told Eden was coming out, and he did just that. On her birthday.

“I’ve had two birthday parties now at Northwest Medical,” she said.

That’s because back on Jan. 4, 2016, she had her daughter Jalen — also on her birthday and at the same hospital.

“I consider it a birthday gift; it’s a gift to me to share my birthday with, not one, but two now,” said de la Cruz.

Now she has three birthday celebrations on the same day. The odds of that are 1 in 133,225.

“I want three birthday parties, and if you throw me one birthday party, three different gifts, three different everything,” she said. “I feel like it’s a great start to a new year, and I feel like it’s just something else to talk about. It’s a big blessing. It just goes to show you that there are blessings still.”

The number 0104 seems to be a very lucky one for de la Cruz and her family. She said she will likely go buy a lottery ticket and press her luck once again after she is released from the hospital.

