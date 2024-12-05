MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar woman has been charged with fraudulently obtaining $851,894 in COVID-19 relief funds and using the money for luxury purchases, including leasing a Bentley Bentayga, according to federal officials.

Cassandra Yolanda Clarke, 45, appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

According to the indictment, Clarke submitted fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on behalf of Narotique Med Spa LLC and Narotique Beauty Bar Inc., using falsified IRS tax forms to secure the funds.

Authorities allege Clarke used the funds for personal expenses, including shopping at the Bal Harbour Shops.

Clarke is charged with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and 10 years for money laundering.

