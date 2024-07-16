FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward voters will receive vote-by-mail ballots ahead of the August 20 primary election.

Over 200,000 ballots will be sorted, scanned, loaded and shipped at the brand new state-of-the-art Supervisor of Elections building in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said the new location was designed to ensure transparency in this year’s presidential election.

“One of the great features of this new building is that we actually have what’s called a Transparency Corridor, where there’s basically a hallway that wraps around all the ballot processing areas and there’s big windows for people to be able to look through and see everything that’s going on,” said Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

The primaries are scheduled for August 20th.

Voters who wish to cast their vote by mail must request a ballot by Aug. 8.

