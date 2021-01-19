Broward Teachers Union speaks out on new classroom social distancing guidelines

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - School officials in South Florida came together over a campus clash.

The Broward Teachers Union held a news conference Tuesday speaking on recent decisions to sit students three feet apart as opposed to the CDC’s recommended guidelines of 6 feet.

The decision caused parental concerns as parents fear for the students’ safety and teachers’ safety.

“The communication we received in the past by the school board and superintendent mentioned that that would never happen, that we would be following CDC guidelines,” said parent John Escobar.

When asked about the altered guidelines, Superintendent Robert Runcie had this to say:

“There are some instances out there where it may be difficult to do that, and we’ll try to get as close to that as we possibly can. I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m guaranteed that every single classroom in Broward County is going to have it exactly right at six feet. I would absolutely say with the highest degree of confidence that the vast majority of our classrooms will be able to meet that,” he said.

The Broward Teachers Union officially announced the lawsuit two weeks ago after Runcie’s announcement stating the return of in-person learning.

