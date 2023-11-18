TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County teachers remained locked in negotiations as they continue to fight for an increase in pay.

7News cameras captured Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco on Friday as she addressed Broward County Public Schools officials.

“Let’s see what you guys have to offer,” she said.

The teachers union came to the table to negotiate with the district, hoping to reach a deal on teachers’ salary.

“I want 9% salary increase on our teachers’ base salary,” said Fusco.

The district started the negotiations by reiterating its issues.

“With the declining enrollment, with the general fund needing to be a little bit increased, with our insurance costs going up, that takes out of what we can give towards salaries,” David Azzarito with BCPS. “In addition to the 1.7, the [Teacher Salary Increase Allocation], which is recurring, the district would like to offer 2.0 non-recurring one-time bonus.”

The union’s president did not accept the district’s proposal.

“Respectfully reject that offer,” she said.

Fusco later spoke with 7News about the matter.

“I thought their offer was really lowballed. You know, to come in with just a bonus and just keep with the allocated funding that came from our state Legislation, is just ridiculous,” she said.

At issue, Fusco said, is the non-recurring part, meaning there’s no guarantees that teachers will receive that amount the following year.

“We’re asking you guys to go back and tell the people that came with this bogus offer to go back and find it that way, to come back with reoccurring money,” Fusco told district officials during the meeting.

The district claims referendum money was already given to teachers, but their salaries, according to Fusco, have stayed stagnant.

“I felt a little bit choked up that we should even ask for any of that. Hell, no!” she said. “You’re darn right we’re going to ask for it now. We do the work. We do the work. Our teachers are asked to be social-emotional counselors aside from academic teachers, and we’re also asked to be safety and security.”

Fusco claims principals, assistant principals and upper management were given salary increases from safety, security and social-emotional referendum money, and she wants the same for teachers.

“There we go: we do the work, the money’s there, come back with a 9&& of recurring money,” she said.

So she asked the district to work the numbers and come back with a real offer.

“There’s money somewhere. I just don’t know why the board hasn’t been given that strong direction to the powers that be to make sure they find the money,” she said.

The two sides are scheduled to come back to the table after the Thanksgiving holiday, wither the first or second week of December.

