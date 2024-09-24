CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County teacher will be stocking up on new supplies after an air conditioning company surprised her with a big check.

Judy Bremner, a Sawgrass Springs Middle School science teacher, was gifted a $2,500 check from Air Pros USA as part of their Air Pros Powering Legendary Educators initiative.

Bremner was caught by surprise as she walked into her classroom on Tuesday morning.

The middle school teacher said she knows exactly how to spend the money: by investing in her classroom.

“It’s so much appreciated, I feel like all teachers do so much and any help that we get at any time, like the community or any business partners help us, it’s just so, so appreciated so thank you so much,” said Bremner.

The company recognizes K-12 Broward County educators and helps them stock their classrooms to enhance learning.

