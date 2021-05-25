Broward students receive second round of COVID vaccines at Monarch High School

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Students geared up for round two of shots at Broward County Public Schools.

The Department of Health administered first and second Pfizer doses to kids 12 and up at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek Tuesday.

Shots are also being offered at five other district schools this week.

Students under 18 must be with a parent or guardian to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.