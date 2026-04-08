WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Young South Florida students showed up to support therapy dogs in Weston.

Students from Imagine Charter School in Weston presented a check to the nonprofit Broward First Responders Support Dogs on Wednesday morning.

The organization uses dogs to respond to dangerous situations in the community and provide emotional support to those impacted.

“Our therapy dogs are trained for all natural disasters, to work with kids, and to work with schools. They all have different personalities. For Broward County, we have 15 therapy dogs on our team itself. It’s very awesome, and more departments are starting to come along to support us and get more dogs,” said Tim Abramczyk, of Broward First Responders Support Dogs.

The children got to meet and pet some of the dogs. They also got to create portraits of each of the therapy dogs, which will be sold, with all proceeds supporting the organization.

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