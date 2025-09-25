CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools celebrated Choose Peace/Stop Violence Week, and this year’s theme is “Speak Life, End Bullying.”

Students at James Hunt Elementary in Coral Springs painted rocks, covering them with kind messages for Thursday’s activity.

The messages are meant to represent the value of happiness and friendship.

“This week was created so that we can have different activities, for example this school’s doing the peace rocks and to create an atmosphere of love and kindness that we can bring out to our district,” said Diana Cabot, School Culture and Student Support for BCPS.

More peaceful activities will take place throughout the rest of the week across the district.

