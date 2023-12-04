FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Students from Broward County schools are spreading holiday joy through music at the 35th Annual Winter Festival of Music, taking place this week at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Elementary, middle, and high schoolers will perform festive tunes to share Christmas cheer.

“Kids really need music in their lives, said music teacher Don Hicks. “Whatever the instrument is, there’s always opportunities that’s presented to them, and getting to play with other kids is great.”

The festival not only provides a platform for students to showcase their talents but also offers an entertaining experience for travelers.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.