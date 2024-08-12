PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - School is almost in session in Broward County, and students are gearing up for the first day of classes, as well as several safety measures and some surprises they will encounter this school year.

7News cameras captured students at a special event held at South Plantation High School, just one of the public schools in Broward where students will see changes for their safety.

“It’s not just school. It’s cheerleading and everything, so I’m ready for [my daughter] to go back to school,” said a parent.

When asked what she’s looking forward to the most, a young student said, “Have fun at school.”

But along with fun and studying, many Broward County high schools will now require students to go through metal detectors before heading to class.

Most items with low metal density, like iPhones and keys, will not set off the alarm, but items like eyeglass cases could.

Parents, I’m a parent, too. Sometimes, you’ve got to go through that backpack, just to make sure your kids are not bringing things to school that they should not have in their possession,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

“The majority of the feedback said that this will really make students feel more comfortable in their learning environments,” said a BCPS spokesperson.

That’s not the only change. The schools are also now a “no phone zone,” meaning all cellphones and wireless devices — including laptops, smart watches, tablets and AirPods — must be powered off or in airplane mode unless authorized by a teacher. Students violating this policy will face disciplinary action.

The changes don’t end there. Broward schools are also kicking off some new exciting academic programs.

One of the programs touching down in elementary schools is learning how to fly drones. Students will figure out how to design, build, code and fly them.

“I can build and play some survivor mode, where you, like, build, but you have to try to survive, and you have to survive,” said student. “Like, it’s real life but, you can, like, get so many chances back.”

In addition, six middle schools will turn up the heat with new culinary programs. Students will learn about food safety and science, many in revamped and updated kitchens.

Culinary arts teacher Raphine Rachel said it’s important to teach these life skills at a young age.

“The students need to learn how to incorporate working together in teams, creating fantastic opportunities and great meals, as well as being able to gain those skills to help Mom and Dad at home,” she said.

While Monday is the first day of the new school year in Broward, classes in Miami-Dade schools don’t start until Thursday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.