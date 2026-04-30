DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen is behind bars after deputies said he called in a threat to a middle school after losing a game with friends.

Miguel Ferreira-Garajau, 13, was seen shackled inside a Broward County courtroom on Wednesday, hours after making the threat.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Ferreira-Garajau called 911 and threatened to shoot up Deerfield Beach Middle School after he told deputies he lost a “rock, paper, scissors” game with his friends.

“He lost that game, he lost that bet and he called 911 and threatened to shoot up the school,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

The phone threat prompted the campus to enter lockdown as deputies swarmed the school looking for the teen.

Students described the moments the school was placed on lockdown.

“I got pulled in to the library,” said a student.

“They just locked down both schools and then for two hours, there were a bunch of police all lined up,” said another student.

The all-clear was given a short time after.

At the same time, a few minutes and miles apart in Weston, a second but unrelated threat was called into Cypress Bay High School. That led to the school being on lockdown. As of Thursday afternoon, deputies are still working to identify that caller and the all-clear at the school was given.

Back in Deerfield, many parents said they are shocked about what happened.

“That’s crazy to me. I don’t know what to say about that,” said a parent. “Sometimes they just do stupid things.”

“My son came home, he told me what had happened and I said ‘What!'” said another parent.

The playtime bet now has a teen behind bars and facing at least one felony. Grossman said this is not a game.

“This is not a game and any sort of threat like this will be thoroughly investigated and may just result in arrest,” she said.

The teen will return to court on Friday.

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