The Broward State Attorney’s Office will host a free one-stop arrest record sealing and expungement workshop on Thursday, April 16. The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at the North Regional/Broward College Library in Coconut Creek.

Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor and volunteers from his office are organizing the workshop to assist individuals with cases that occurred in Broward County. The event is designed to help qualified applicants complete the legal process for removing or sealing specific past arrests from public view.

The workshop is a collaborative effort between the state attorney’s office, the Broward County Clerk of Courts and the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sponsorship for the event is provided by Greenspoon Marder LLP, the Eta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and The Westside Gazette.

Both adult and juvenile walk-ins are welcome to attend the session at the Coconut Creek Campus, located at 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd. Participants must bring a valid identification card to receive assistance from the on-site staff and volunteers.

Eligibility for record review is limited to single arrest records for crimes that were charged within Broward County. Cases that did not result in a conviction may be eligible for expungement, while cases that resulted in an adjudication withheld may be eligible to be sealed.

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