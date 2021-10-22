TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward State Attorney’s Office has determined that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were justified in the shooting death of a psychiatric patient in Tamarac.

Authorities said Jarvis Randall was shot 12 times back on Dec. 1, 2018, after the 30-year-old charged at deputies, and they were forced to fire.

Randall was a patient at University Hospital and Medical Center.

Back in August, his family released surveillance video of the moments leading up to the shooting in the hospital’s psychiatric ward.

After the state attorney’s decision, Randall’s’ family said in a statement, “He did not have to die.” They believe deputies initiated a standoff instead of bringing in a negotiator.

Thursday night, a Broward State Attorney’s Office spokesperson issued a statement that reads, “Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor and his team met with Mr. Randall’s family and their attorneys this week to explain the investigative findings and the decision. He also expressed his sincere condolences to the family.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.