DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking the public for assistance in locating Patricia De La Cruz Rivas, a 70-year-old woman reported missing since Saturday, May 13.

According to detectives, Rivas was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. Standing at about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds, she black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black dress with multi-colored flowers, paired with a white shirt underneath.

Concerns have been raised by Rivas’ family, who disclosed that she suffers from a diagnosed mental illness. As the investigation continues, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is urgently seeking any information that can help locate her.

BSO Detective Chris Blankenship has been assigned to the case and can be reached at 954-321-4268. Additionally, the public is encouraged to contact the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357) with any pertinent details regarding Rivas’ whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.