POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking help from the public in locating a 72-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Isaac Sanders, who suffers from dementia and other medical conditions requiring medication, was last seen on Monday, May 15, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Northwest Sixth Court in Pompano Beach.

Described as a bald man with brown eyes, standing at about 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds, Sanders was last seen wearing black joggers with distinct blue and red lines running along the sides of his pants.

Family members expressed their concerns for Sanders’ well-being, emphasizing the urgency of his safe return. The Missing Persons Unit, in collaboration with local authorities, has been actively searching for any leads or information that may assist in locating him.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information regarding Isaac Sanders’ whereabouts to contact Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274. In addition, individuals can reach out to the BSO non-emergency hotline at 954-764-HELP (4357).

