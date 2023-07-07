POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is urging individuals to come forward with any tips or information that can aid in solving a tragic shooting incident that claimed the life of an 18-year-old.

The incident unfolded on September 16, 2022, just after 10 p.m., when Broward Regional Communications received a distress call reporting a shooting in the 2800 block of Northwest Second Street in Pompano Beach.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered a young male, identified as Lamarius Walker, lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

In response to the incident, the Broward Sheriff’s Office deployed its specialized Homicide and Crime Scene Units to conduct a thorough investigation. Detectives believe multiple individuals were involved in the shooting.

Detective Ryan Schnakenberg, leading the homicide investigation, is now urging anyone with information about the shooting, including details regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspects, to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Detective Schnakenberg can be reached at 954-321-4247. Alternatively, individuals can provide tips anonymously through the SaferWatch app. Those wishing to maintain anonymity can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), submit tips online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone within the United States.

To encourage community involvement and facilitate the search for justice, Broward Crime Stoppers has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for any tip leading to an arrest in this case.

