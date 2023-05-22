DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking the public for assistance in locating Patricia De La Cruz Rivas, a 70-year-old woman reported missing since Saturday, May 13.

According to detectives, Rivas was found on May 24 after a family was concerned for her well-being as she suffers from a diagnosed mental illness.

BSO would like to thank everyone involved in their efforts in finding the elderly woman.

