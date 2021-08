FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office made a big bust near Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies seized narcotics, guns, cash and jewelry at two separate homes in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and Second Street last Friday.

They said the drugs were being stashed in one of the houses and sold out of the other.

No arrests have been made at this time.

