POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders from across Broward County on Interstate 95, along an overpass offered a somber salute to the pilot killed in a Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue helicopter crash in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue Air Rescue Unit Captain Terryson Jackson is described as a man who dedicated 19 years to his community, even in his final moments doing what he did on the job — helping people.

“We are saddened to announce the line of duty death of Captain Terryson Jackson… All units stand by for a moment of silence,” said an officer over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Jackson’s body was transported after a deadly helicopter crash Monday morning, where he and a civilian were killed.



“Terryson was a rock star. He was one of the best of us, one of the brightest,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Tony described the immeasurable loss of a true professional, a colleague and friend.

“He bled this profession inside and out, all day long. There are almost 6,000 in this agency, I’m not going to meet everybody, and I haven’t. But that man I knew. I knew very well,” Tony continued.

In 2020, Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue introduced the wider community to Jackson.

“I am Black history. As a BSO flight medic captain on BSO Air Rescue, my current position is to provide the highest level of pre-hospital care,” said Jackson in a video.

He shared how both parents were nurses and he knew he would pursue a similar path.

Just three and a half weeks after his 50th birthday, Jackson’s words are a heartbreakingly poignant reminder of his commitment in life — one he held until his final, tragic flight.

“If someone is in the back of my unit, they’re having possibly one of the worst days of their life,” said Jackson. “It just helps, everything is going to be OK.”

Officials at Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue told 7News that Jackson may have been the first person in their department to be killed while doing his job in a line of duty.

