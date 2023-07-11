TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Kimberly Ann Walker, a 55-year-old Broward Sheriff’s Deputy, was arrested last Friday night for driving under the influence while off duty.

According to the responding deputy, Walker was involved in a minor car crash after allegedly reversing her vehicle into another car at a red light in Tamarac. Following the incident, Walker reportedly failed a sobriety test and was subsequently charged with DUI.

While the investigation is ongoing, Walker has been placed on administrative assignment until the outcome is determined.

