Broward Sheriff Tony says he fatally shot man in self-defense at 14

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony went on the record about an incident from his adolescence, saying his actions were justified when he shot and killed a man 27 years ago.

Tony’s account on Sunday comes a day after Florida Bulldog published an explosive report about the May 3, 1993 shooting in Philadelphia.

The sheriff offered his side of his story on Sunday.

“This wasn’t a secret. There was no requirement for me to express that I survived a brutal attack where someone was trying to kill me when I was 14 years old,” he said.

Tony said he and his brother got into an argument with a man called Hector Rodriguez. At some point, Tony said, Rodriguez threatened to kill them.

“He basically lost it and pulled a gun out, and stated he had no problem with shooting us,” said he said.

The sheriff said Rodriguez chased him and his brother into their home, and that’s when he grabbed his father’s gun and opened fire, fatally striking Rodriguez.

“I had an individual armed with a gun in our home, trying to kill me and my brother,” he said, “and fortunately, I had to respond and stop him by shooting him before he was able to kill me and my brother, and that great response, as horrific as it was, as frightening as it was, allowed me to be here today.”

Tony said he was never arrested, and a judge determined he acted in self-defense.

The sheriff took the opportunity to explain why he never brought up the shooting until now.

“In all that time, every background [check] I went through, through FDLE, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, or the FBI clearances that I’ve had to acquire to attain this position, and many others, it’s never come up,” he said. “It never was something that was part of an application process, and I don’t want to be examined — I don’t think anyone would — as a 14-year-old victim when you’re interviewing related to an employment process and you’re trying to display your very best. I didn’t want anybody to feel sorry for me.”

Tony, who was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis back in January 2019, said he believes this was a smear campaign aimed at blocking him from keeping his position ahead of the 2020 election.

