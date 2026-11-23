OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who allegedly caused nearly $2,000 in damage to an Oakland Park dentist office.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the vandalism happened on the early hours of Oct. 23 near Northeast 34th Street and 12th Avenue.

Deputies met with an employee who told them that a person had vandalized a hurricane window at the property.

That man, seen on surveillance video, picked up a brick and shattered the rear window with it just after 1:30 a.m. He was seen wearing a light-colored hat, a white tank top and dark-colored shorts at the time of the incident.

Investigators said he headed south toward a post office in the area after he threw the brick.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on this act of vandalism or the subject’s whereabouts, contact BSO Oakland Park Detective Darrius Palmer at 954-202-3131 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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