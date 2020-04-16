Broward sheriff responds to BSO union amid escalating tensions

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is firing back at the department’s union as tensions between them continue to escalate.

In a letter issued Thursday afternoon, Tony addressed a wide array of issues, including deputies’ claiming lack of access to personal protective equipment.

The letter, divided in three sections, reads in part, “The vote of no confidence that you are making a decision upon is also about Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Nothing is more important to me and the command staff than the safety of the men and women who work for BSO as we continue to provide vital public safety services during this pandemic.”

The letter goes on to say, “I know that every deputy has concerns about PPE, and some are wondering whether BSO will be able to continue to provide adequate PPE for the duration of the pandemic. The short answer is yes.”

The sheriff added, “On a more personal note, the allegations made against me in the call for a vote of no confidence were simply not true. ”

Tony then listed each allegation one by one and refuted them.

About 1,400 BSO deputies who belong to the union are currently taking part in a no-confidence vote against the sheriff. Those results will be announced later this month.

